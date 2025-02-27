The detained PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan calls his Kurdish workers’ party to end the armed struggle in Turkey and dissolve. In a party Öcalan’s read out by the Prourdish party, it was said that all groups had to lay down their weapons and dissolve. Previously, a delegation from the party had visited him in prison on the island of Imrali. The PKK banned in Turkey has been fighting against the Turkish state for more than 40 years, and more than 40,000 people have fallen victim to the conflict.

Öcalan’s call could be the start of negotiations. An explanation to terminate the conflict has been expected for weeks. The government partner of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had aroused cautious hope for a new peace process in October: the head of the ultra -nationalist party MHP, Devlet Bahçeli, previously pronounced opponent of reconciliation with the PKK, brought an release of Öcalans to be released if the PKK was to resolve and dissolve.

Öcalan’s explanation comes at a time when Turkey and the United States negotiate the future of the Kurdish forces in Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Erdoğan wants the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia that also belong to PKK-related fighters. Öcalan’s call to disarm could influence these conversations.

The 75-year-old has been in prison since 1999, but is still an influential figure among Kurdish fighters and politicians. In 1978 he founded the PKK, which in the 1990s grew into a guerrilla group with more than 10,000 fighters. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the USA and the EU.