The Turkish capital Ankara has been shocked by a bomb attack in the political center. A man blew himself up near the parliament building, another attacker was neutralized. Two officers were slightly injured. The attack was claimed by the Kurdish PKK, after which Turkey carried out a retaliatory attack on Kurdish-inhabited areas in Iraq on Sunday evening. According to Turkey, several people were killed.

