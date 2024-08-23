Mexico City.- Workers of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) requested a meeting with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies to explain the labor impacts that the judicial reform will generate.

A hundred workers went to the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro to deliver a document in which they demanded that the parliamentary coordinators receive a delegation, in order to make their position known to them.

“We request that a delegation from this movement be received in order to be able to dialogue with the Coordinating Board and to present our position regarding what we consider will be direct effects on the rights and labor benefits of the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, this in case the opinion on the reform of the Judicial Branch is approved,” reads the document. In the document, the workers stated that no union association participates in said representation, since they do not support the feelings of the worker base.

“This representation is not headed by any trade union association, which does not support the feelings of the working class, but it is we who are on suspension of work throughout the country,” it added.

Oscar Alonso Yáñez Pallares, technical administrative coordinator of the Federal Judicial Council, who read the document addressed to the Jucopo, reported that they requested that the document be received by the legislators, which did not occur. Yáñez warned that if it is not received, they will continue indefinitely with the suspension of work. After delivering the document, the workers reported that they would go to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to accompany their colleagues, who since yesterday have been using their lunch hour to protest. It is expected that on August 26, the Constitutional Points Commission will discuss the judicial reform in a debate that, according to its president, would extend two days.