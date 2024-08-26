Mexico City.- Members of the Federal Judicial Branch marched from the San Lázaro Palace of Justice to the Chamber of Deputies to demand dialogue, the last peaceful avenue before Mexico is forced to decide whether to allow the dismantling of its democracy.

Shortly before the discussion of the judicial reform initiative began in the Constitutional Affairs Committee, the march reached the main door of the Chamber and a delegation of around 35 representatives of the judicial circuits and jurisdictional personnel entered the legislative building, with a written request to request dialogue and negotiation of the reform.

At the start of the demonstration, on the steps of the Palace of Justice, Juana Fuentes Velázquez, director of the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, called on Mexicans and the international community to prevent democracy from being hijacked by President Andrés López Obrador’s reform. “This dialogue is our last peaceful trench before the Mexican people have to decide whether they will allow their democracy to be dismantled. It is a call to reason and to the responsibility of each one of us as citizens,” said the judge.

“I call on Mexicans, all sectors, and the international community: we must not allow our democracy to be hijacked by those who seek to concentrate power in their hands. Let us defend our Constitution, let us defend our judicial independence, and let us defend our right to live in a nation where justice is impartial and accessible to all.”

Fuentes said that independent judges are not a gift from the government, but rather a conquest of society that cannot be allowed to be taken away. He also called on those who administer justice not to give in to pressure and threats. “To my fellow judges I say: Do not give in to pressure, do not let yourselves be intimidated. Our duty is to the law, to justice and to the Mexican people. History will judge us for our actions at this critical moment, and we must be sure that we will be on the right side,” he said. “Let those legislators who are about to return Mexico to its darkest era understand well, this is not an option for us, it is a constitutional, conventional and ethical obligation (…) If we allow injustice to prosper in our courts, we will be opening the door for it to spread throughout our society.”

Morena supporters refuse to receive them

Fuentes and representatives of the PJF workers entered the Chamber of Deputies to deliver a document in which they report the creation of a Liaison Committee, with the aim of seeking a negotiation of the reform.

The representatives of the judges delivered their brief to PAN deputies and, although they also said that they tried to deliver it to Morena, they did not receive them. “We have presented a brief that for us was an important issue, to let the Commission know who the linkage committee is, the committee for dialogue with them, they only limited themselves to receiving it with a received stamp, without the possibility of any representative of Morena coming out, who are, according to the information they give us, those who are voting today against our opinion, against our Judicial Power,” said the judge, upon leaving the Chamber. After 30 minutes, the delegation of judges left the legislative premises and all the protesters who were outside the chamber returned to the Palace of Justice in San Lázaro. This Monday at 7:00 p.m. the PJF workers have scheduled a demonstration at the Angel of Independence, to make known a position on the legislation of the initiative.