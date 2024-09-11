Ciudad Juarez.- More than 12 hours after the judicial reform was approved, the working base of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) issued a statement to demand, mainly, the protection of acquired labor rights.

The document is addressed to Andrés Manuel López Obrador as outgoing president, to Claudia Sheinbaum as incoming president, to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the Federal Judiciary Council, the Congress of the Union and to Mexican Society.

“The recent approval of the judicial reform,” the file says, “has generated uncertainty about the respect and preservation of our acquired rights. We know that there is pressure to lift the strike, but we still do not have sufficient guarantees that our working conditions will be fully respected in the secondary laws that arise from this reform.”

Due to the reform that aims, among other things, to change the way judges are chosen and how discipline is imparted to the personnel of this Power, a suspension of work was decreed nationwide on August 19, followed by demonstrations by civil society against the reform and in solidarity with the institution.

Yesterday, September 10, the reform bill was discussed in the Senate of the Republic and approved after midnight both in general and in particular.

With today’s statement, the workers’ base is seeking six points in particular: the protection of acquired labor rights, a permanence bonus, a workers’ commission in the drafting of secondary laws arising from the reform, an end to disqualification and verbal violence against opposing forms of opinion within the Judiciary, protection against unjustified dismissals and stability in retirement benefits, and to disseminate their commitment to justice and dialogue.