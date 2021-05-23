Miralem Pjanic has not lived the course that was expected at Barcelona. The Bosnian barely added 1,295 minutes in 30 presences, being an untouchable starter only during the group stage of the Champions League. In LaLiga, the midfielder started six times in the 36 that he was on the squad list, closing the year with 20 minutes in the green in the last 14 days.

In Italy for weeks there are rumors about his possible return to Serie A, but the player, on social networks, showed his pride in wearing the Barça colors: “Honor the shirt. Respect the team. Give everything on and off the pitch. This is what Barcelona deserves, this is what I have done with my teammates from day one. “

Pjanic, yes, He did not hide his disappointment with what happened during the course: “This season leaves me a bitter taste and questions that still seek answers”. The ex of the Juve, nevertheless, closed his publication with a message to the fans that does not know to farewell: “A hug to all the culés … See you soon“.

The player is frustrated at not having had a leading role with Koeman, but delighted with the club and his companions. His wish is clear: to stay in Barcelona and play his cards in the culé project of the next year.