The Bosnian Barça midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, gave an interview to the program this Sunday Téléfoot, where he spoke of his period of adaptation to the Barça club as well as the imminent duel of the second round of the Champions League against PSG. Pjanic, who has few opportunities since his arrival in Barcelona, keeps your hopes intact: “The exact reasons why I do not have the expected playing time, I do not have. I continue working and we must respect the decisions that will be made, even if I do not agree. I want to leave my mark on this club.

Pjanic was also asked about the European match next Tuesday, which will be held by Barça and PSG: “It is the great match of the round of 16 and it will not be easy for both teams. For us, the fans and the club, it is very important to beat PSG. What PSG really want is to lift the Champions League, since for them winning Ligue 1 is almost an obligation. I experienced the same at Juventus, when winning a championship seemed easy, but it is not like that. Winning is something extraordinary ”.

Without Neymar and Di María, Kylian Mbappé will be the great threat to a decimated Barcelona defense, and Pjanic has revealed that the French winger impresses him “with his ability to get rid of rivals”, in addition to underlining that “He burns stages and everything is going very fast for him, but he has a maturity in the game that you usually have with a lot of experience. He is one of the best in the world”, says the Bosnian.

On the possible departure of Leo Messi at the end of the season, Pjanic said that if the Argentine wanted to leave the entity last summer “he had his reasons”, and has explained that “right now he is focused on achieving the objectives of this season, and that” it is not easy to turn the page after everything he lived, but I think it has. He looks motivated and very strong. We have to take advantage of it and go as far as possible in all competitions ”.

In addition, the Bosnian midfielder has praised both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, after coinciding with both during his career: “It is difficult to stay with one of them. Cristiano is impressive for his regularity and rigor at work. He is so focused on the little ones. details; goals, statistics, I’ve never seen anything like it. Messi is a gift, it is very difficult to mark him well. Is magic. They are two great champions. “