Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport revealed that the Bosnian international star Miralem Pjanic, the Barcelona player, is negotiating with the management of his former club, Juventus, in order to return again to Turin, after one year he spent with the Catalan club without participating much in the matches.

The newspaper said: The deal will take place during the next summer Mercato, after the “Old Lady” administration expressed its desire to retrieve its Bosnian star in a two-season loan contract.

The newspaper pointed out that Barcelona does not reject this idea, and that the current negotiations are related to the salary that Pjanic will receive. If the deal is completed, Pjanic will play again under the leadership of Italian Massimiliano Allegri, who knows him well and trained with him in his first pass to Juventus, as Pjanic knows. Allegri is well appreciated as a creative midfield star skilled in taking direct free kicks.

And Pjanic played 281 matches in the Italian league, before his departure last year to Barcelona. The main goal of Pjanic from his move to Barcelona was to take on a new challenge with another big club, but he did not succeed in securing a fixed place for him in the starting lineup of the Catalan team, under the leadership of Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

Pjanic complained a lot about the lack of minutes he participates in, as he only played 30 matches in various competitions during his time, and only started 13 times. He only achieved the King’s Cup with Barca.