Miralem Pjanic has decidedly exhausted Koeman’s patience. The Dutchman did not forgive him the seven lost balls in the first half yesterday. The Bosnian recovered eight, but his lack of intensity and “pace of play” drove the coach out of his mind, who left him in the locker room at halftime and took Dembélé out. Pjanic’s numbers well express Koeman’s mistrust since the beginning of the season. He does not reach 600 minutes in LaLiga and has only played one full game. Koeman’s first idea when he landed at Can Barça was to play with a 4-2-3-1 in which Pjanic should have a leading role. But it was palpable from the start that there was something about the Bosnian footballer that did not convince Koeman.

Pjanic arrived at Barça after an agreement with Juventus to exchange him for Arthur. His speech at the presentation convinced and filled the environment at Can Barça with expectations. But Pjanic, who is not yet 31 years old, is not living up to expectations. He says he does not understand why he plays so little, but time is taking his reason away.