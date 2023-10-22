Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, the Sharjah player, has many beautiful memories in his football career, when he played alongside the best players in the world, the Argentine Lionel Messi with the Spanish Barcelona team, and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with the Italian team Juventus.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team’s last match in the European Nations Cup qualifiers, which ended with Portugal’s 5-0 victory and confirmation of the top spot in Group Ten with a full score of 24 points in 8 matches, was an opportunity for Pjanic to meet Ronaldo again.

Pjanic expressed his great happiness to meet Ronaldo again, and said: “It is a pleasure for my son to see him. I was lucky enough to play with Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Lionel Messi, and it is difficult to determine who is stronger. However, I had more fun with Ronaldo than with him.” Messi.”

He added: “They are two of the greatest football players of all time, and they are great examples. I talk to Ronaldo a lot, and I have many memories with him. He is a wonderful and great football player. He is the strongest I have ever worked with and one of the best players, and I think he is “Among the two or three strongest players in the history of football.”

Pjanic, who is 33 years old with 114 international matches and 18 goals, continued, saying: “I think I had more fun with Ronaldo than Messi, and they both set great examples of distinguished football players in history.”

Miralem Pjanic played 178 matches in Juventus, scoring 22 goals with 41 assists, and in Barcelona he played only 30 matches, without achieving any achievements. Pjanic left Barcelona in September 2022, because his contract was not renewed, and he moved to Sharjah Club, scoring 5 goals with 10. Assists in 37 matches with “The King”.