Miralem Pjanic it was one of the big market hits of the Besiktas. The former Roma and Juventus midfielder has left Barcelona, but seems very convinced of his choice as confirmation to BeIn Sports microphones: “I came to Besiktas to win and I mean any competition we take part in. When the team is at his best I know what we can do. There are players of great experience and quality here. Before accepting I spoke to Sehic he knows this club well and he gave me all the details I needed. Besiktas is the biggest club in Turkey and I hope to be able to paint the city black and white at the end of the season “.
October 5, 2021 (change October 4, 2021 | 22:12)
