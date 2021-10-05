Miralem Pjanic it was one of the big market hits of the Besiktas. The former Roma and Juventus midfielder has left Barcelona, ​​but seems very convinced of his choice as confirmation to BeIn Sports microphones: “I came to Besiktas to win and I mean any competition we take part in. When the team is at his best I know what we can do. There are players of great experience and quality here. Before accepting I spoke to Sehic he knows this club well and he gave me all the details I needed. Besiktas is the biggest club in Turkey and I hope to be able to paint the city black and white at the end of the season “.