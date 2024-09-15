Mexico City.– Workers of the Judicial Branch, who claimed to have representation from the 32 judicial circuits of the country, formed a coalition and disavowed the Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, headed by Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel.

In a written statement, the workers said they had permanent, trusted staff with positions assigned to the Federal Judicial Council, and they called themselves “32 United Circuits.”

“Our mission is to defend the separation of powers; judicial independence as a basic value that guarantees impartial and objective justice; the judicial career as a merit-based system that ensures the existence of highly trained federal judges, independent and free from external pressures; and the democratic rule of law. “We know that the Judicial Reform in the terms proposed has serious implications and directly impacts the rights of citizens, because it brings justice into the political sphere,” they indicated.

The workers demanded union recognition and called for the strike to continue.

“We emphasize that the General Secretary Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel, who represents the majority union, and his members have made various writings and public statements disowning him and stating that he does not represent us, since his position in favor of the ruling party and support for Judicial Reform without taking into consideration his members is evident,” they accused. For his part, José de la Luz Gastélum Leyva, delegate of the National Union for the Renewal of the Service of Workers of the Federal Judicial Branch, a union that disputes union representation, also called for the strike to continue. “I urge all unionized workers of this Mazatlán headquarters and of the entire State of Sinaloa to continue with the suspension of activities in the jurisdictional bodies, with the exception of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, starting at midnight on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at least until October 2 of this year,” he said.