Mexico City.– President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum stated that judicial workers went on strike for a political, not a labor, issue, and questioned why they are getting paid without working.

“Would you suggest that Morena deputies assist the unemployed workers to resolve this labor crisis?” he was asked at a press conference.

“But it is not a labor crisis, it is a decision by workers of the Judiciary, judges, to go on strike for a political reason,” he replied. “Because their labor rights are not being affected, they are respected… we respect any public demonstration, (but) we can also express our opinion.”

Sheinbaum stressed that dialogue with the dissatisfied parties is ongoing, even if it is not a labor issue.

At the conference, a video by legislator Julieta Ramírez was shown, in which the Morena member asks the judicial workers on strike not to collect their salary. “Do you know how much a judge earns per month, more or less, in salary? More than 150 thousand pesos per month, a judge,” Sheinbaum specified at the end of the video. “Their protest is respected, (but) it is very important that the people of Mexico know that when a salaried worker goes on strike or strikes, they do not collect salaries. Later, when the strike is lifted, it is negotiated if there is payment of back wages etc., but here they are going on strike collecting their salary.” What the legislator says is interesting, she added, because beyond the legal aspect, it is a question of what they are defending with this strike and they continue collecting their salary without working. Sheinbaum insisted that businessmen and investors do not have to worry about judicial reform, since Mexico will have a better justice system. “Anyone who knows the Judiciary, including investors, knows about the corruption problems there,” she said about the rating agency’s warnings. “On the contrary, their investments will be more protected and there will be a Judiciary that will serve the rich and the poor alike and that will not have an illegal monetary exchange in order to reach a resolution. They do not have to worry or issue these statements. What they are proposing there is not correct, perhaps they are misinformed.” Sheinbaum also said she was excited that Ifigenia Martínez will present her with the Presidential Sash on October 1 in San Lázaro. “Ifigenia is a very consistent woman, her performance as director of the Faculty of Economics in 1968. At the time she was part of the democratic current in 1987, since 1988 she has been very consistent,” said the future President. “She is one of the women who has opened the way for many women in Mexico, so I am very proud that the deputies have chosen her to be (her).”

My husband bears the expense

The former head of the Mexico City government also commented that her husband, Dr. Jesús María Tarriba, is paying for the household expenses now that he is not receiving a salary.

“Many, including myself, do not have a monthly salary, but we do have support, obviously. But what I spend on my house, well… now my husband pays for the household expenses,” she said. In the case of her team, Sheinbaum specified that many are working voluntarily waiting to join her government team. She explained that Morena financed their expenses, including flights, until she received the certificate of president-elect last week. The Morena member added that so far in the transition period she has received 920 citizen requests and to the extent possible they are making arrangements with the respective areas.