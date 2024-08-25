Mexico City— The steamroller of Morena, PVEM and PT could start on September 1 with the reform of the Judicial Branch.

The future coordinator of the Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, said yesterday that they are evaluating whether, after installing Congress next Sunday, a session will be called to discuss the initiative, which provides for the election of ministers, magistrates and judges.

Tomorrow, the reform will be discussed in committees, so it will be ready to be voted on when the next Legislature begins.

“We will begin with this judicial reform ruling, perhaps on September 1st itself in a session other than the installation session,” he said when registering as a deputy in San Lázaro.

Following warnings from US ambassador Ken Salazar that the reform puts democracy at risk and threatens the USMCA, Monreal considered that he had “exceeded” his statements.