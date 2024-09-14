Mexico City.- Deputies from Morena and allies in San Lázaro declared the constitutionality of the reform to the Judicial Branch, which was then sent to the Executive for publication.

In a session that lasted only 6 minutes and was headed by the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, the draft declaration of constitutional reform sent by the Senate was read out.

“Following prior approval by the majority of the honorable legislatures of the states and Mexico City, it declares various provisions of the Political Constitution regarding the reform of the Judicial Branch reformed, added to and repealed (…) it is sent to the federal Executive for publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation,” said Gutiérrez Luna. The quorum for the session was reached with the attendance of 263 Morena deputies, who after approval chanted “Judicial reform by popular mandate.”

The opposition did not support the declaration.

Laura Ballesteros, a member of the Movimiento Ciudadano party, previously clarified that her party would not attend the session and that what had happened was shameful. “Wanting to declare a constitutional reform here as if nothing had happened is shameful, it is a coup against the Federal Judicial Power, it is breaking with the judicial careers of hundreds of thousands of hard-working workers and with the dreams of billions of young Mexicans, by the way, the vast majority of whom took to the streets to protest,” said the legislator. The local congresses that supported the reform were those of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán, Zacatecas and Mexico City.