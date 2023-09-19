A pizzeria employee She decided to leave work aside, to continue with her great passion, twerking like a professional, which is why the video It went viral immediately.

Workers often become a trend by exposing their experiences in different businesses, from telling secrets, to those who have been impacted by their controversial actions during the workday.

Through the Instagram social network, the ‘let’s learn.excel.together’ account captured everyone’s attention to the recording of a pizzeria employee.

Although, pizzas are one of the favorite foods of many, which cannot be missing at gatherings with friends and family, which is why various restaurant chains of this sector are becoming trendy due to their great variety of presentations, as well as as for its ingredients and promotions.

However, this time, a pizzeria caught everyone’s attention because of an employee, since the young woman who worked hard discovered her love for the perreo dance while she was on her work day.

It should be noted that the power of music and dance as a means to release stress and express oneself creatively, which is why many when listening to songs, immediately They take the forbidden steps to release tensions.

However, the video went viral because the pizzeria employee, wearing her uniform, being on her work day, placed a tray so that the pizza dough would be ready, however, it had an impact because Suddenly he started dancing to the floor.

For this reason, it generated endless comments, among those who were worried about their employment due to the action during working hours, while others They applauded for enjoying the music at all times.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products