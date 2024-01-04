CNN: New Margherita con Pineapple Pizza Divides Italy

Italian chef and third-generation Neapolitan pizza maker Gino Sorbillo caused outrage among Italians with his pineapple pizza called Margherita con pineapple. About it reports American channel CNN.

It is noted that this is not an ordinary Hawaiian pizza. It is specified that the basis is pizza “Bianca”. According to the TV channel, Sorbillo removed the tomato layer from the recipe and sprinkled the pizza with no less than three types of cheese and caramelized pineapple.

According to the pizzaiolo, he created pizza with such a filling to “fight prejudice against food.” As the TV channel notes, Sorbillo’s post caused a flurry of indignation and offensive messages on social networks. In addition, the unusual recipe was also discussed on National Television. “Italy is split in half on this issue. And not only Italy. I think people in general are not curious. They are distrustful of everything else,” says the chef.

