Napoli Pizza Village, 10 days of events related to Pizza

What if pizza had the same attractive power as an Expo? Looking at the numbers of Pizza villagethe kermesse that fills up on the wave of pummarola in cup Naples of culinary, musical, cultural and recreational events, it would seem so: 1 million and 250 thousand visitors in the 2022 edition and frightening numbers for Neapolitan tourism.

As stated by a radiant Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples, presenting the 2023 edition from 16 to 25 June, “Pizza Village is increasingly a tourist attraction for the city”. The capital of Campania this year boasts 11 million travelers at the airport, 100 million people thanks to high-speed trains and hotel reservations until the end of the year.

“This time we are also attracting interest from Korean and Chinese tourists – says Fabrizio Kuhne, Pizza Village press office and professional who helped shape its marketing potential. “The Pizza Village has entered the tour operator packages of those countries”. In fact, perhaps pizza draws more than the controversial advertising with Botticelli’s Venus as an influencer, intent on taking selfies in Piazza San Marco.

