Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Deliveroo collaborated with YouGov to conduct a study that shows some funny and strange habits of ordering and eating food among the residents of the UAE during the World Football Championship as a favorite snack while enjoying the enthusiastic matches, and the results showed that 34% of the UAE population prefer to enjoy pizza while watching sports competitions Potato chips and dips came next with 20%, followed by nachos with 15%.

The study included some friendly discussions about each person’s preferences for enjoying pizza, and the study showed that 43% of the participants choose to start eating the cheese-filled side, while 14% prefer eating pizza using a fork and knife, and about 9% start eating pizza from the crispy sides. Regardless of the different ways of eating, football matches are an ideal time for foodies to indulge in their favorite snacks.

Football fans are keen to provide an integrated atmosphere when the match begins, as they turn the volume of the phone’s ringer to the highest level to ensure that the phone is heard when the delivery driver arrives and to avoid frequent interruptions from the events on the field.

The study showed that 30% of the participants feel more excited when they know that their order is on its way to them, while 14% feel that their patience is about to run out while waiting for the delivery driver to call.

Ketchup won the highest vote with 50% in the category of favorite sauces, after pizza won in the category of the most popular meal. Mayonnaise came second with 38%, then BBQ sauce with 32%, with a slight difference from hot sauce, which got 31% of the vote.