The 10th edition of the Comidista Invitado has been a tomato festival similar to that of Buñol. During the week in which the period to participate has been open, we have received appetizers, salads, tacos or pasta dishes with this fruit as the protagonist. Our eyes are brimming with lycopene right now, so we are obliged to bow before you and thank you for once again making our culinary contest great.

If it were up to us, we would give the prize to all the participants, but as you already know, you can only win one comidister. On this occasion, the selected recipe has been sent by Ángela Barrientos: spicy three-tomato pizza with burrata, black olives and anchovies. Her proposal is very simple and creative: “You just have to choose three types of tomato and incorporate them into the three layers of the pizza: dough, sauce, and seasoning,” says Angela. Although there is little left for the start of summer, such an appetizing preparation is well worth turning on the oven for a while, really.

As a prize for her recipe, the winner of this Guest Foodie will be able to enjoy a megalot of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

What a batch of products, huh PETRA MORA

As with any pizza, you have to be patient when treating the dough (which in this case has the particularity of having crushed tomato). It requires a kneading and fermentation process that lengthens the preparation to more than two hours, although the final result is worth it. Despite the fact that the winning recipe of this edition is great as it is, according to Ángela Barrientos, her proposal admits many variations.

Time : 60 minutes Difficulty : Patience to prepare the dough Ingredients For a family pizza 500 grams of flour

7 g fresh yeast

10 g of fine salt

4 ball type tomatoes

1 jar dried tomatoes in oil

1 package of green, red and yellow cherry tomatoes

1 jar of black olives

7 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 small boat of anchovies

1 clove garlic

2 packages of 125 g burrata or buffalo mozzarella Instructions 1. Wash 1.5 ball-type tomatoes and crush together with four sun-dried tomatoes in oil. Add the flour and stir until it thickens. Sprinkle a little flour on the work place, add the rest of the flour, the yeast and a touch of salt and mix everything well. Pour a tablespoon of oil and knead again until you get a homogeneous dough. 2. Let rest in a bowl in the fridge for a minimum of two hours for the dough to ferment (it is highly recommended to wait until the next day). Once the dough is ready, take it out of the fridge and leave it in a place where it doesn’t get in the way of tempering. See also Roberto Álvarez: “Being an actor is not such a big deal” 3. Chop the garlic clove and the cayenne pepper, mix with the rest of the oil and let stand covered. 4. To prepare the spicy sauce, wash and cut the rest of the ball tomatoes. Here you can also add some dried tomatoes to taste. Crush and add the garlic powder and a touch of salt. Mix well. 5. Put a frying pan on the fire. Once hot, add about 4 tablespoons of the strained spicy oil. When you’re ready to fry, add the tomato sauce and the other cayenne sauce and cook over medium-low heat (ideally, it’s high enough for the sauce to bubble a bit, but not so high that you lose the cooking) . 6. The sauce will be ready once the tomato and oil are fully integrated. When this is the case, remove the cayenne. 7. Once the sauce is ready, spread a little flour on the work surface and with the help of a rolling pin or a similar utensil -for example a bottle, although you can use your hands-, stretch the dough until you get the desired shape. 8. Preheat the oven to 220 ºC and leave the mozzarella or burrata to drain. 9. Place the pizza base on a baking paper and spread the sauce evenly through the center of the dough. See also Chelsea does not tremble in Lille 10. In the case of using buffalo mozzarella, undo and distribute evenly. Add the colored cherry tomatoes and olives to taste. If you like spicy, here you can also season it with a couple more tablespoons of oil, spread all over the pizza. eleven. Bake on a tray or pizza stone for eight to 10 minutes until the bread is just beginning to brown. Carefully remove from the oven and leave on a suitable surface to continue working. 12. In case of using burrata, it is time to chop it up and distribute it as evenly as possible. Add some pieces of dried tomato to taste. If the pizza is still very hot, wait a couple of minutes and then add the anchovies to taste. 13. Finish off the dish with a final touch of the spicy oil. In case you are sensitive to spiciness, it is advisable to strain it so that the cayenne seeds or any of the pieces of garlic do not strain.

If your recipe has not been one of the winners, don’t worry. the contest Guest Catering He will return soon with a different challenge, but with the same objective: that you can be the protagonist of this website for a day.

You can consult the bases of the contest here.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.