EMaking your own pizza is hot stuff. Actually, you can only burn your hands. There are too many friends, colleagues, forums, blogs and youtubers who know more and better how to do them right. In order to be taken seriously at all, you need a pizza stone. So we put one after the other in the oven. In the oven? It is often said that a pizza needs well over 300 degrees Celsius to be successful. A normal stove cannot do this.

That’s why ambitious hobby pizza bakers have equipment with hellish heat for indoors and outdoors, operated with gas, electricity, charcoal or pellets. The simple, not so hot version looks like a huge round waffle iron or a squeezed kettle grill, in which the pizza lies on a heated plate and, ideally, another heating element is located under the lid. You climb one step higher to the pizza Olympus with small, electrically powered ovens that can reach temperatures of up to 350 degrees and in which a pizza stone is integrated as a storage surface. Even more ambitious are outdoor stoves with a chimney sticking out of them, which are fired with charcoal, pellets or gas and generate heat of up to 500 degrees.