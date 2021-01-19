In December 2016, Edgar Welch turned up at Comet’s pizzeria in Washington, armed with an assault rifle. He fired without aim and, surrounded by the police, surrendered. He said he was investigating a viral news story: in Comet’s basements, a child prostitution ring was operating that raised funds for Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s rival. It was false news, the pizzeria didn’t even have a basement. The Washington Post editorialized with an extraordinary and foreboding phrase: “Beware, false news carry real weapons.” This is how Trump built his power, electoral and other: false news, attacks on the press and lies with which the journalist Daniel Dale, from CNN, drew up a bitter balance.

The result: the United States is split in two, Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, is sworn in today in an armored Washington after Trump’s hosts attacked the Capitol on January 6, the specter of infighting haunts that nation that He has already lived through a harsh civil war, and Trump intends to establish in Florida, and among the racist forces of that state, his new center of political activity.

Fake news carries real weapons and encourages civic confrontations: that is what they are designed for, and for that they are firmly said and believed. Trump will not be in the Biden oath today. It is the first in a century and a half to oppose itself in such a way in the Constitution.

Here Cristina Fernández beat him in 2015. Populism requires division, the more intense the better, in order to govern and survive. On these beaches, some gray officials have already launched several fake news.

The last one swears that the “privileged sectors” respect less health standards than the “popular sectors”, which are “more careful”: the guy was watching another channel on November 17 and, days later, when Diego Maradona’s wake was held. And there are already those who promote the creation of a new nation in the territory of the province of Buenos Aires, as if to reissue, versioned, our battles of 1860. Then they aspire to be absolved by history.