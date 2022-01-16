Home page world

Can you do that? Many find: No! And call for drastic measures. What a hobby cook does with her pizza causes outrage.

The photo of a hobby cook went viral on various channels a few months ago.

What she does with her pizza doesn’t just make Italians cry.

Everything just a fake? Or a joke? Probably – but the outrage is still great.

Munich/Rome – There is something like an unwritten law for preparation Pizza*. This should be baked in the oven, of course preferably in a wood or stone oven, a normal one will do too.

In very, very big emergencies, baked pizza can also be heated in a pan or, in the worst case, in the microwave. Or eaten cold. A photo that went viral in 2020 shows that it also works differently – or, according to many, not.

Numerous Reddit-Threads are dedicated to this photo alone. A posting by the German Twitter channel Influencerreality collected more than 2,000 likes. And on May 29th, 2020 it also made it into the top ten list of twitter Perlen.de made.

Pizza preparation with a difference: hobby cook causes outrage

You can see a hobby cook in a completely normal kitchen. But many who look at the stove are shocked: A piece of pizza is actually floating in a pot of water. Here the flatbread is not baked, but boiled. A quite unusual preparation method.

She actually appears to be cooking her pizza. © Reddit

Pizza in the saucepan: Italians start crying

Can you cook pizza? No, think many purists and other pizza fans. “The Italians are crying everywhere,” writes an observer on Reddit. “As an Italian, I can attest to crying,” replies another.

“WTF, that’s like eating a burger with a fork,” “Oh damn no, someone needs to call the police,” are other horrified comments.

A user still has hope: “Maybe … is she frying? That would be the only acceptable solution!” But this hope does not last long. “It looks a lot like water,” is the prompt reply. “I know. It’s cruel…”

A user even wishes something VERY bad for the hobby cook: “Well, I’m really a peaceful person …. but the pizza didn’t deserve that, and I hope your sleeve slips down every time you wash your hands!”

According to tz.de*, a pasta idea brought similar trouble many months ago. “Banish them from Italy” was just an outraged response.

Cooking pizza: photo just a provocative joke? Many hope: Yes!

Who the amateur cook is and whether it is really an influencer remained unclear in various threads, as well as whether and how the whole photo is real – there is also speculation about a Photoshop fake. Just a provocative joke? A deliberate breach of taboo? Probably yes. Or – from the point of view of many – hopefully. A German TV presenter recently exposed his buddy with his favorite pizza. (lin) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.