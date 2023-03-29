Alberto Grandi’s reply: “Pizza in Naples was disgusting”

After the controversial interview with Financial Timesin which he questioned some cornerstones of Italy’s culinary tradition, Alberto Grandi, professor of economics and food history at the University of Parma and co-author of the podcast DOI – Invented Designation of Originreplies to the accusations and relaunches his convictions.

“We confuse identity with roots, identity is what we are today while roots are what we were yesterday and are made up of crossings, contaminations and exchanges. It is our history, made up of people who emigrated to America, Brazil, Belgium and other countries ”he declared to Corriere della Sera Albert Grandi.

According to the teacher “Italian cuisine, as we know it today, is the result of contamination and the fact that millions of Italians have traveled around the world and learned to cook by discovering new ingredients”.

Grandi then gives the example of pizza: “As long as it remained in Naples, pizza was a great crap. But when it arrived in New York it was filled with new products and, in particular, tomato sauce, becoming the marvel we know today. Without the Italians’ trip to America, I am convinced that this specialty would have disappeared”.

The expert also replied to Coldiretti’s accusations and Matteo Salvini’s criticisms: “Italy is losing a large part of its identity and is clinging to the kitchen as an element of identity, a sort of flag, something to be proud of, respect to which it is necessary to be grotesquely orthodox”.

“There is one thing that drives me crazy: when I say that, in the last fifty years, Parmigiano Reggiano has changed and has become an extraordinary product, what wrong am I doing? What is the damage to the Italian economy and agri-food? If in Wisconsin cheese is made as it was made here a hundred years ago, this is a fault and not a merit for Wisconsin: this does not mean that it is better than the way it is made in Italy today” the professor continues.

“I limited myself to making a philological observation of the origins of Parmesan. I understand the needs of marketing, but I do a different job, I’m a historian. Perhaps, in the end, those who have criticized me aren’t all that sure of their ideas if so little is enough to throw them into crisis” concludes Alberto Grandi.