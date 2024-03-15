Home page World

A pizza delivery man in Great Britain won almost 600,000 euros in a competition. Nevertheless, he was back at work the next day.

Tamworth – Many people around the world dream of winning the lottery so that they no longer have to go to work. However, almost 600,000 euros did not stop pizza delivery man Marius Preda from continuing to do his poorly paid job.

Pizza delivery boy wins almost 600,000 euros and still goes to work

Preda delivers pizza for the delivery service Papa John's in the city of Tamworth, Great Britain. The 28-year-old only receives twelve British pounds an hour, which corresponds to around 14 euros. This means that the pizza delivery person's earnings are just slightly above the minimum wage he would receive in Germany – which is currently 12.41 euros. To earn some extra money, Preda took part in the “Best of the Best” (BOTB) competition.

Many people try their luck in the lottery every week. A 28-year-old from Great Britain has now won almost 600,000 euros. © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago (symbolic image)

The 28-year-old couldn't believe his luck afterwards. The married man won 500,000 British pounds, which is almost 585,000 euros, when he took part. Preda only earned around 25,000 British pounds a year from his work as a pizza delivery boy, so he suddenly received twenty times his annual salary. The father of one reported big plans in the interview, but surprised his boss when he showed up at work after winning. In the USA One lucky lottery player even won two billion dollars.

Happy pizza delivery man shares his plans after winning big

Marius Preda simply didn't want to give up his job as a pizza delivery boy, which he has had since 2019. “Marius has been working as a pizza delivery boy for four years and was back at work on time the next morning,” quoted mirror.co.uk a BOTB spokesperson. He also reported on Preda's further plans: “He plans to spend the money on a new house for himself and his family. Congratulations to Marius on winning our biggest competition ever.”

Preda lives in Tamworth with his wife Alina and their child and is planning his future with the big win: “I'll take some time to think about it, but we'd like to buy a new house and go on holiday,” he said. “I am full of emotions. Winning that much money is life-changing and it will take me some time to understand it,” an incredulous Preda continued. A Lotto player won a whopping 33 million euros, but never claimed his winnings. (rd)