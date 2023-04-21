Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Pizza Delivery Boy Helps Out Police Officers and Ends Chase. (Screenshot Twitter) © Twitter/Screenshot

Suppliers keep popping up in surveillance video from door cameras. In this case, the pizza delivery man becomes the hero of the story as a police helper.

Munich – There are curious scenes that are increasingly being captured by surveillance cameras on front doors. The technical possibilities of being able to secure your own home using video recording have become widespread in private households in recent years. By Smart home system is also a surveillance no more rocket science in real time.

But the recordings prove to be helpful evidence not only in the case of criminal offenses such as burglaries. Scenes are often captured in the background that have nothing to do with the household of the camera owner. This is also the case in the video from the US state of Pennsylvania, which is currently on Twitter goes viral.

Video camera shows pizza delivery boy helping police officers in Philadelphia

According to the New York news portal Law & Crime Network The scene takes place in a suburb of Philadelphia. The video shows a pizza deliverer waiting in front of the door where the surveillance camera is located. He observes the street, where initially only a moving car can be seen.

However, this does not continue on the street, but rather across the meadows in the front gardens on the other side of the street. There it comes to a brief standstill and a person who was initially unseen gets into the car. At this point, a police car can already be seen on the street, the siren of which could only be heard before. The pizza delivery boy, Tyler Morell, reported this in an interview Law & Crime Network.

Pizza delivery chase: tripping hazard ends escape

The suspicious vehicle then accelerates, drives further across the lawns of the front yards and then steers back onto the road, where the police car takes up pursuit. However, the hunt comes to an abrupt end. The fleeing car comes to a stop on the street.

A second police car has now also arrived when the fugitive gets out of the vehicle and sprints in the opposite direction of travel. Morell, who has been observing the scene, approaches the sidewalk and, still holding the pizza, trips the suspect. He runs with such great speed that the trip hazard causes him to fall headfirst.

Pizza delivery man didn’t want to ruin delivery and still wanted to help

He lands facedown on the lawn of the house Morell is delivering the pizza to, where the police eventually arrest him. Morell said in an interview that he was not sure whether the officials could have caught up with the sprinter Law & Crime Network. But he couldn’t put the pizzas anywhere either.

Because of their profession, suppliers often appear in curious surveillance videos. A particularly fortunate case occurred recently when a customer gives the messenger a surprise at the door deposited. But even unpleasant scenes are now being recorded more and more frequently by front door cameras thanks to their spread. So does the rough delivery of one Hermes messenger delivering a shipping bag to the customer’s doorstep throws. (n / A)