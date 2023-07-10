This Monday (10th), when the National Day of pizza, the Associação de Pizzarias Unidas (APUBRA) announces that Brazil produces and sells an average of 1.7 million pizzas per day.

HelloSafe, a website that publishes prices for different products around the world, conducted a survey with 54 different countries about the pizzas most expensive in the world and indicated that Brazil is in 35th place in the ranking. The first place was seen in China (R$ 141.34) and last with Pizza cheaper to South Africa (R$22.49).

In Brazil, the city of São Paulo is the largest consumer of pizzas in Brazil, with 572,000 units produced in the city of São Paulo every day. Data released by Fatec Sebrae show that the price of food can vary by up to 129% in the 96 districts of the municipality. The study carried out in 2 thousand different pizzerias ranged from R$27.2 in Capão Redondo and R$61.98 in Moema, both in the South Zone of the capital.

A Pizza The most expensive in the city is located in Perus, in the North Zone, where food consumes 1.2% of the average family income, while the cheapest is in Vila Sônia, a neighborhood in the West Zone where the round consumes 0.44% of the monthly income.

According to Fábio Pizzamiglio, director of Efficienza, a company specialized in foreign trade, establishments that sell ready-to-eat foods are constantly struggling not to pass on the increase in inputs to the final consumer.

“In 2022, wheat flour, which directly impacts pizzerias, increased by 22% in 2022, as a result of the average amount spent by Brazilians on pizzas recorded an increase of R$6.73. This can be explained by the prices of products, especially considering the increase in international inflation. In addition, the value of the currency also affects the price of the products needed for the pizzasas is the case with wheat itself.”