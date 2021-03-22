Peru dreams of signing Renato Tapia one of the transatlantic players of European football has already joined one of the most historic players in the Andean country. ‘The Bomber’ Claudio Pizarro He aims high and recommends the incorporation of the Celta pivot to the club of which he acts as an ambassador. The former striker encourages Bayern Munich to bet on their compatriot.

In statements to the newspaper Trade, Pizarro affirms that he has the answer ready in the event that the managers of the current Champions League champion ask him for advice on the Peruvian footballers market: “If they ask me about someone they could hire, I would tell you Renato. At the moment it is happening. Football is about moments and you have to take advantage of them “.

Retired since last summer, the fifth top scorer in the history of the Peruvian team assures that he is not “surprised” the performance that Tapia is offering in his first season in LaLiga: “I have spoken with him many times. We had personal conversations when I was in the National Team and he had no doubt that the boy was going to achieve important things in his career. He he has things very clear in his head”.

Due to the age of the midfielder (25 years) and due to the progression he has experienced, Pizarro considers that the ‘Casemiro del Celta’ can “reach a bigger team”. Tapia, who last summer landed in Vigo with the freedom letter in hand, is shielded by the celestial club with a release clause of 30 million euros.