Normally, we do the referee review that touches the luck of the Real Valladolid considering his performances on the grass and many times we forgot your participation in the VAR, which has such an influence on the results. On this occasion, to assess Valentin Pizarro Gomez (which beeps this Sunday in Zorrilla at 2:00 p.m. against Betis), you have to return, even if it hurts, match before him Barcelona at the Camp Nou, which ended with a local victory in the last gasp thanks to a goal from Dembélé; but before that play, the game had a lot, a lot more to remember to arbitration level, since Jaime Latre was on the pitch and Pizarro Gómez in the VAR room.

The real Valladolid deserved in that game at least the tie, but the referees had influence with their decisions, in which the points stayed at home. It is enough to remember two actions, the first at the beginning of the clash, when the ball hits clearly on Lenglet’s arm and what on other occasions is a penalty, this time for the art of birlibirloque came to nothing before the amazement of the Blanquivioletas. If this was not enough, Pizarro Gómez did not correct Jaime Latre when the end of the game with 0-0 on the scoreboard, decided to expel Óscar Plano with a direct red for an entry that at most would be yellow, but one more foul in any game. Pizarro Gómez did not see either of the two.

Regarding the coincidences in the grass, This campaign was in the league game that was played in Zorrilla and that ended 1-1 against Levante, with the Valencian goal scored from a penalty indicated by Pizarro at the end of the game and that transformed Campaña. In the Cup also against Levante, Pizarro Gómez he again whistled a penalty against Real Valladolid (transformed by Morales) in a round of 16 game that ended 2-4 with Valladolid eliminated.

This is the second season from Pizarro Gómez in First and Real Valladolid still don’t know what it’s like to win with this referee on the pitch after five games, although just lost a crash, last season in San Sebastián 1-0.

This time against Betis will be assisted in the VAR by Medié Jiménez.