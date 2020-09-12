There are only a few artists in Bollywood who excel in a variety of arts such as theater, direction, writing, music and singing besides acting in films. One of them is Piyush Mishra who has showcased his best performances in films like Gulal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rockstar, Tere Bin Laden, Happy Bhag Jayegi. Piyush Mishra has also come from outside Bollywood, so he also spoke openly on the recent debate of nepotism.

‘If nepotism had happened I would have been harmed’

Talking to Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra, who passed out from the National School of Drama (NSD), said on his Bollywood experience that he entered the film industry when his youth was over. He said that in private, nepotism did not harm him because no Kapoor or Khan family got in the way of his work. Piyush Mishra said that there was no nepotism in Bollywood for him, if it had happened, he would have been harmed by now.

Piyush Mishra was not ready to bow down

Although Piyush Mishra denies nepotism in Bollywood, but he believes that there is hooliganism and grandeur in the film industry. He said that big stars and writers want the new man to come, first give them respect and then they will get work. He said that it depends on every man whether he flatter or his work first. Piyush said that he was not ready to bow down so continued working his way. He said that he did not do whatever he did not like.



Every party used songs of Piyush Mishra

Apart from his performance, Piyush Mishra is also famous for his writing. He has written songs for many films. His songs are used in every field. He said that his songs have been used by all political parties, whether Congress, BJP or communist parties. He said that his songs are also used in cricket World Cup, military events. He is happy that even though he does not get royalty for all this, people like these songs. According to Piyush, his song ‘Shurth Hai Prachanda’ is the most used.

Piyush Mishra is thankful to Javed Akhtar

Piyush Mishra says that he is very thankful to famous lyricist Javed Akhtar. He said that it is due to Javed Akhtar’s organization, the Indian Performing Rights Society, that writers get royalty for their songs. If you are registered with their organization then you will always get royalty on the songs you wrote. Piyush Mishra is also happy with this institution because he never had to beg for royalty in front of any producer. However, he still complains that the writer and songwriters in Bollywood do not get the respect they deserve.

