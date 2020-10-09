After the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, additional charge of the vacant food supply ministry has been given to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Let us tell you that 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last at Delhi’s Fortis Hospital. His son and LJP president Chirag Paswan tweeted about his father’s demise.

According to a release from the office of President Ram Nath Kovind, Goyal will take charge of this ministry in addition to his existing departments. Goyal is the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of #RamVilasPaswan pic.twitter.com/eL8yJfCAR4 – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

President Ranamath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other leaders mourned the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Let us tell you that Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for the last several days. He had also had a heart operation just a few days ago. Ram Vilas Paswan was in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the well-known Dalit leaders of the country. Paswan was the Minister of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution.

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote condolences, “The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.” He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant voicing the disadvantaged sections and continuing to fight for the marginalized. “In another tweet, the President said,” Paswan Ji Firebrand, who learned public service from veterans like Jayaprakash Narayan during the anti-Emergency movement. Emerged as socialist. He had a deep association with the public and was always ready for public interest. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. ”