For me, piyaz It is synonymous with home-style restaurant in Türkiye, always condemned to accompany koftesHowever, it can be a unique dish if you put some love into it. In addition, this salad can be kept in a Tupperware wherever you go to take shelter from the heat, as the body needs fresh food in summer to balance out the tons of bravas, fried foods and snacks on the beach.

He piyazonion in Farsi, has white beans as its base, but as always, there are several options and derivatives. Preferably, boil the beans after soaking overnight so that they are more al dente and not as mashed as canned ones. You can also buy them canned, refrigerated or from a cooking pot, if you are lucky enough that they are common in the area where you live. To this add three more ingredients: onion, hard-boiled egg -always quartered and on top- and parsley.

Since this is a simple dish, it’s time to invest in good products: good vinegar and oil will multiply the flavour on every taste bud. If you’ve shaken them well in a small jar until they’ve emulsified, even better: don’t be afraid of the quantity, let the vinaigrette shine through. A more unctuous derivative is that of Antalya, a city in southern Turkey, where tomatoes, chopped eggs in this case, and a good splash of sauce made with tahini, mashed beans and lemon juice are added.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : Very low. Wait for the beans to soak overnight until they are hydrated (if you make them from scratch) Ingredients Serves four (can be used as a single dish) 600 grams of cooked white beans (about 300 raw)

1 red onion

4 eggs

½ bunch of parsley

10 tablespoons of olive oil

6 tablespoons of wine vinegar

Salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste Instructions 1. If making at home, soak the beans in water overnight or for a few hours. Boil for 40 minutes – or until tender but not falling apart – in salted water over medium-low heat. Drain in a colander and allow to cool. 2. Cut the onion into julienne strips and mix with a little salt. 3. Boil the eggs for six minutes. Cool and cut into four pieces, lengthwise. 4. Chop the parsley. Shake the oil and parsley well in a jar. 5. Mix the white beans with the onion, parsley, vinaigrette, salt and pepper. 6. Serve on a plate with the eggs on top.

