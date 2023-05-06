Shawn Laydenthe former head of Sony Worldwide Studios, expressed his disappointment with the closure Of PixelOpus by Sony, which will become operational from June 2, 2023.

Layden: “It’s been a huge blow. It’s been a pleasure to work with this team and watch them grow to make the amazing Concrete Genie, challenging traditional genres while maintaining a culture of support, inclusion and challenge. Now a new one awaits you.” adventure. I wish only the best to all team members.”

In Layden’s words, a little regret for what happened transpires, considering that PixelOpus had been made to grow during his management. Layden left PlayStation shortly before the launch of Concrete Genie.

Too bad, because we will never know what this talented and creative team was working on. Meanwhile, we can wait for the ten live service games that other PlayStation Studios are working on, hoping that someone will be announced at the rumored PlayStation Showcase perhaps arriving at the end of May.