PixelOpusone of the team of Playstation Studios, announced on Twitter that “the adventure has come to an end”. Even if he doesn’t say it directly, let’s assume the team stands closing its doors.

Precisely, through your account Twitterthe company wrote: “Dear Friends, Our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look forward to a new future, we wanted to thank the millions of passionate gamers who have supported us and our mission to create beautiful and imaginative games. We are truly grateful!”

PixelOpus is the creator of Entwined and Concrete Genie. The latter was released in October 2019. After three and a half (abundant) years, the team had still not made any announcements regarding new games: we can now assume that whatever they tried to create, it did not go well term and that the company has decided to close its doors.

PixelOpus was one of smaller teams at PlayStation Studios and to date he had not yet published a real masterpiece. Entwined obtained an average of almost enough and Concrete Genie was considered good but not of high quality, at least speaking of international critics.

Of course it’s always a shame that a team fails and has no way to come up with something new, especially as PixelOpus had all the potential to be PlayStation’s ‘team of indies’. We hope that all the people who used to work for the company are able to find new positions, perhaps in other teams of PlayStation Studios. We wish him our best.