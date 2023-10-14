Pixel Watch is none other than the first series of smart wristwatches developed by Google itself, which we recently told you about regarding the non-repairable display. These are devices that integrate perfectly with the Android ecosystem and at the same time present an elegant and sober design. If you’re curious about know what is happening regarding charging stay with us because today we have news for you!

Pixel Watch, Google slows down its charging!

While the Pixel Watch 2 has recently arrived, Google has decided to slow down the charging of the first model via software, the purpose is to prevent the device itself from overheating. This is a move that might make many nervous, but in the long run it benefits the battery’s life. The company commented on the choice like this:

“A firmware update for the Pixel Watch forced us to review charging times, the new ones indicate how long the average user will have to wait.”

Let’s find out though what changes overall:

from 0 to 50% battery Pixel Watch (before): 30 minutes Pixel Watch (now): 45 minutes, +15 minutes Pixel Watch 2: 30 minutes

from 0 to 80% battery Pixel Watch (before): 55 minutes Pixel Watch (now): 75 minutes, +20 minutes Pixel Watch 2: 43 minutes

from 0 to 100% battery Pixel Watch (before): 80 minutes Pixel Watch (now): 110 minutes, +30 minutes Pixel Watch 2: 75 minutes.



In short, an update that could also be benign, but the question remains as to why it was only carried out now!