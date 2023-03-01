Pixel Watch is nothing more than the branded smartwatch Google, a device that does its best to establish itself in a market that is already quite rich and thriving and which over time has gained a lot of users. Today we are here to tell you about a very interesting new feature which could help you in case of difficulty!

Pixel Watch now understands when you fall!

Pixel Watch is certainly a performing device that can help you a lot during your training sessions and beyond. However, it could also happen that you get hurt and for these cases Google has now decided to add a very important and certainly useful in dangerous situations.

We’re talking about fall detection, a goal that Google had set itself for some time and that after working hard to make it as good as possible and test it properly, now finally lands on our wrists. Thanks to the use of AI and the various sensors incorporated in the smartwatch, in the event of a fall it will notice it immediately.

At that point you will be sent a message through which you can choose whether to cancel everything or whether to notify the rescuers via an emergency call. Furthermore, the emergency call will be made automatically even in the event of a shutdown for over a minute: roughly speaking, if you do not make a choice of your own free will. Obviously in this minute the clock it will make a loud noise and it will vibrate, just to notify you of what has been detected.

In short, it is certainly a function that could also save some lives or in any case benefit the health of many users, especially in the event of fainting. Everything is being distributed from today and as soon as you receive it you can proceed with updating your Pixel Watch!