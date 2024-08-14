Google today introduced the Pixel Watch 3, a significant update to its flagship smartwatch that features an improved design and advanced performance. The new device comes in two sizes, including an all-new 45mm option, and offers advanced health and fitness tools, along with deep integration with Google and Fitbit experiences. The Pixel Watch 3 introduces the Actua display, available in both 41mm and 45mm models. The display boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ideal for visibility in bright conditions, like a run in the sun. The display also automatically adjusts to 1 nit in dark environments, ensuring an optimal viewing experience in any conditions. The display’s energy efficiency, combined with low-power architecture and Wear OS 5, allows the device to provide enough battery life for a full day of use.

The Pixel Watch 3 also focuses on improving fitness and recovery features. New features include Daily Recovery, Cardio Load, and Target Load, which provide detailed fitness tracking and guidance for a balanced workout. This data is then summarized in Fitbit’s Morning Summary, which provides a comprehensive view of your fitness when you wake up. For running enthusiasts, the Pixel Watch 3 offers new tools to plan, track, and analyze your performance, with real-time guidance and post-run analysis powered by machine learning and motion sensing. Additionally, with Fitbit Premium integration, the watch can provide personalized fitness recommendations based on data collected during your workout.

Another important innovation is the absence of heartbeat detection, a feature that could save lives by detecting loss of pulse events, such as those caused by cardiac arrest, and automatically triggering a call to emergency services. The Pixel Watch 3, with its integration into the Google ecosystem, also offers advanced features such as control of Google TV devices, recording of voice notes, filtering of spam calls, and the use of the ultra-wide band chip to unlock compatible devices and vehicles. In Italy, Pixel Watch 3 will be available starting from September 10 in two versions, Wi-Fi and LTE, with prices starting from €399 for the 41 mm model and from €499 for the 45 mm model. The device will be available in different color and strap combinations, to adapt to the tastes and needs of users.