After appearing in renders and leaks, what appear to all intents and purposes to be the official images of Pixel Fold have appeared on the net, the Google foldable that will mark the debut of the Mountain View giant in the niche (but growing) market of zipper phones. The Pixel Fold will have a 5.8-inch external screen, but will show its best with the 7.6-inch internal one when opened. The device will be one of the flagship announcements at the Google I/O conference on May 10, during which the price to the public should also be announced, although some rumors have already revealed the US price, which will be $1,799 for the model with 256GB of hard drives, which will become 1,919 for the one with 512GB. Also at Google I / O will be shown Pixel 7a, the economic model of smartphone. Both models should be pre-ordered from May in the US, but as is usually the case with Google we don’t know in which European markets they will be launched, or if it will be necessary to wait for the Fold to arrive here.