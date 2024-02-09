The next course of Android 14 revealed by the Mountain View giant's beta program: here are the innovations with future Feature Drops.

For a few months, users have had the opportunity to experiment Android 14 in its stable version, widespread not only on Pixel devices, but also on some of the best Android smartphones on the market. However, there are many innovations that are preparing to be introduced with the periodic Feature Drops, anticipated by the quarterly updates of the QPR beta program that Google offers for its operating system. Dedicated to the devices of the Pixel line, this consolidated distribution practice has taken root over time: while thanks to it we have a complete list of new features, it is likely that further features will be added or removed in view of the next Feature Drop, considering the dynamism of Google update policies.

More speed to the system The new pop-up windows of Android 14 With the next Pixel Feature Drop update, installing all software updates will be faster.

Also the app search drawer will receive an "acceleration", it will in fact be strengthened to find results more quickly. Google has revolutionized the Bluetooth toggle interface in the quick settings menu.

Now, upon tapping, a pop-up window will appear allowing you to switch between devices and enable or disable connectivity. Furthermore, this window will directly present the option to pair a new device, making the practice easier. In a similar way, a revisited pop-up will be introduced at the touch of the toggle Fast Internet.

There Wi-Fi network sharing will be simplified thanks to a new dedicated option, when you select the Wi-Fi connections box, as shown in the photo above.