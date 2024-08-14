Google today introduced the new Pixel Buds Pro 2: in the new true wireless earbuds, the active noise cancellation has been significantly improved over the previous generation. Thanks to the integration of the new Tensor A1 chip, custom-designed by Google, the noise cancellation is now twice as powerful, adapting to the surrounding environment with unprecedented speed. This improvement allows the earbuds to effectively reduce a wider range of sounds, from city traffic to conversations in crowded environments, ensuring a more immersive and distraction-free listening experience.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 also features an all-new design for optimal comfort and a secure fit. The earbuds are now 24% lighter and 27% smaller than their predecessors, thanks to a thorough analysis of over 45 million ear scans. This attention to detail translates into an even more comfortable fit, supported by a new rotating ear stabilizer and four different sizes of ear tips, allowing for a custom fit for every user.

Another notable feature is the integration of Gemini, the hands-free virtual assistant, which uses Google’s AI technology to offer a range of advanced functions. These include the ability to get directions, manage reminders and even start long conversations without having to unlock your phone. This makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 not just listening tools, but real personal assistants that can improve daily productivity. In terms of battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer improved performance despite the more compact design. With active noise cancellation activated, the earphones can work for up to 8 hours continuously, extendable to 30 hours in total with the use of the charging case. Additionally, a 15-minute quick charge can provide up to three hours of use, a significant advantage for those who need an immediate solution during the day.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also retain the features that were appreciated in the previous models, such as the ability to locate the earphones via the “Find My Device” network and the Clear Call function, which reduces ambient noise during phone calls. Other features, such as Conversation Detection and Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, help make these earphones a versatile and advanced choice for a wide range of users. Available in four colors, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in Italy starting from September 26, with a launch price of €249, through various distribution channels, including the Google Store, Amazon, Unieuro, MediaWorld and Vodafone.