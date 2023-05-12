The Pixel Buds A-series are the much loved branded headphones Google, performing and reliable devices at an affordable price, appreciated by many users. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about merits and specifications, but about their elegant aesthetic aspect which now reaches our hands in a new one coloring!

Pixel Buds A-series go light blue!

As you well know, it’s time for news for Google, first of all the arrival of the brand new Pixel 7a that we told you about right here. And in this wave of innovation, the company has decided to take advantage of it to present an interesting new color of its headphones: the Pixel Buds A-series.

In case you don’t know, we remind you that these Buds arrived two years ago now, designed as an economic alternative to the Pixel Buds. They were already available in three different colors that they had conquered: white, olive green and anthracite gray. With this novelty, the fourth light blue color is added, which matches perfectly with the new Pixel 7a of the same colour.

In short, a very interesting novelty, especially for those who love to have matching devices and accessories, or simply for blue lovers! We remind you that the color of the external case always remains white. And what do you think, would you buy them?