It was several months ago when Google made official the delivery of a new family of smartphones. These were models such as Pixel 9, 9 Pro and Pro XL, being the three dignified mid-high-end badges. But there was more, and as usual, there was expected that there would be a fourth device on the list. It was then that, in the absence of specific details, the Pixel 9a And his possible appearance fueled Internet speculation.

What do we know about the design of Google Pixel 9A

The new Pixel telephone will have a renewed design, although it will continue attached to the appearance previously inherited by its counterparts. The leaks of images that give us the idea indicate that the 9A model will be available in four colors: white, black, pink and purple. In addition, a minimalist chamber design and a thicker body are expected, which in turn could indicate a longer battery lifesomething that is always well received. With this smartphoneGoogle could close the Pixel 9 line and focus on new projects.

Filtrations of the new pixel 9a in purple color. It is rumored that the brand will call this “Iris” hue. Evan Blass @Evleaks

The well -known user Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the leaks in his X account and also in his Newsletter. The most marked change we could observe are the rounded corners and the flat edges of Pixel 9A, a perfect style choice with recent trends. Although the exact dimensions are not known, it simulates to be thicker, with a possible fast charging adaptation that will reach 18W.

An aspect that is more than confirmed is the G4 tensioner processor, incorporated throughout the Pixel 9 series, while it will be complemented with an 8 GB RAM and a storage of up to 256 GB. The leaks expose the clear intentions of Google for entering the average intelligent telephone ranges.

Date planned for the Google Pixel 9A

Everything seems to indicate that Google will reveal its new Pixel 9A range at the end of this month, and the scheduled day is 26. It only remains to wait for official ads to learn more details about the hardware And also the price. Here are some reviews of the two previous generations Pixel 8A and Pixel 7a, while the top of Pixel 10 range could be accompanied by a folding version.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.