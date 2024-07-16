A few weeks after the official launch of the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphonesinteresting details emerge about the possible features of the flagship model. According to an analysis conducted by 9to5Google on the code of the Google app in beta version (15.28), the Pixel 9 Pro could include a Free one-year subscription to Gemini AdvancedGoogle’s most advanced artificial intelligence model.

The discovery was made by analyzing the app’s code strings, which contain a sentence that seems unequivocal: “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

Another string of code suggests that the standard Pixel 9 may offer a six-month Gemini Advanced trial, in line with the promotion offered for the Pixel 8 models.

For those unfamiliar, Gemini Advanced is the AI ​​model behind Gemini Live, one of the main new features planned for the Pixel 9 series. This new, enhanced AI promises to offer an innovative mobile experience, based on natural and fluid conversations with the virtual assistant. Offering a free year of Gemini Advanced subscription would therefore represent an important competitive advantage for the Pixel 9 Pro, which would distinguish itself from other Android smartphones on the market for priority access to new AI features.

In closing, it is important to remember that this information is based on the analysis of a beta version of the Google app and may not be definitive. However, the hypothesis of a free subscription to Gemini Advanced for the Pixel 9 Pro is plausible and in line with Google’s strategy of focusing on artificial intelligence to differentiate its products.

We just have to wait for the “Made by Google” event to have official confirmation of the features of the new Pixel smartphones and find out if this interesting promotion will actually be available. If you are curious to see the new smartphones, Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold have already been revealed by a leak.

What do you think about this potential offer from Google? Could the free subscription to Gemini Advanced influence your decision to buy a Pixel 9 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.