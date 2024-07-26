Google is preparing to launch the new series Pixel 9but it seems there will be few surprises. A recent leak has in fact revealed images and technical specifications of the models Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Foldleaving little to the imagination.

According to marketing material shared with 91mobiles by the usually reliable OnLeaks, the base Pixel 9 is expected to have a display 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro could come in two sizes, 6.3 and 6.8 inches, with 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.3-inch (closed) and 8-inch (open) foldable display, also with 16GB of RAM. All models are expected to be equipped with Google’s new Tensor G4 chip.

Pixel 9 series specifications according to OnLeaks

The information on the cameras do not match those that emerged previously. According to the leak, the base Pixel 9 would have a 10.5 MP front-facing camera and a dual rear camera (50 MP wide angle and 48 MP ultrawide). The Pixel 9 Pro would instead have a 42 MP front-facing camera and a triple rear camera (50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide and 48 MP telephoto). Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could have a 10 MP front-facing camera and a triple rear camera (48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide and 10.8 MP telephoto).

In addition to the Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search, the Pixel 9 could introduce a new search feature within screenshots. Additionally, the base Pixel 9 is said to offer Emergency SOS with crisis alerts, seven years of Pixel security and feature updates, and one year of free access to Google’s Gemini Advanced AI model. A separate set of leaked images also surfaced from Android Headlines showing the Pixel 9 in four colors various: charcoal, porcelain, rose and hazel

With all this information leaked, Google’s presentation event, scheduled for August 13, may not have many surprises. It remains to be seen whether the company has anything up its sleeve to wow the public and whether the final technical specifications of the new Pixels will actually be those revealed in the leak.

Despite the leak, anticipation for Google’s new smartphones remains high, especially for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which could represent a turning point in the foldable device market. We just have to wait for the official event to discover all the details and news of the new Pixel series.