Google is about to launch the new Pixel 9and one of the most interesting novelties concerns photography. The “Add me” function (Add mein English), based on artificial intelligence, promises to revolutionize group selfies, eliminating the need for self-timers and allowing everyone to be in the photo.

How does this magic work? Simple: Just take a photo of your group, then ask a friend to take a photo of you in the same setting. The Pixel 9’s AI will do the rest, stitching the two poses together into one seamless image, as if you were there all along. The AI ​​will analyze the photos you take, identifying landmarks and combining poses naturally, even if the photos weren’t taken in the exact same spot.

The system basically works like the Best Shot feature, which allowed you to choose the best pose for each person after taking a series of group photos. According to information released by the reliable Steve H. McFly, the Pixel 9 will also bring new features to the Magic Editor, Google’s AI-based photo editing tool. In addition to repositioning objects and people, changing the framing and eliminating unwanted elements, you will also be able to change the background of a photo with a simple tap.

A frame from the promotional video showing the Add Me feature (source: @OnLeaks)

Sure, there are those who criticize this “unrealistic” approach to photography, but Google is proving that the line between reality and fiction is increasingly thin. If night mode is now accepted, why shouldn’t “Add me” be too? After all, what really matters is the end result, right?

In short, the Pixel 9 promises to make photography even more fun and creative, eliminating the limitations of the self-timer on new smartphones (and probably later on other Android devices). We just have to wait for their launch to discover all the surprises that the new smartphones have in store for us. Although it is difficult to talk about surprises now, given that the same source has revealed (almost) everything about the Google event.

What do you think about this new feature? Are you ready to say goodbye to the self-timer? Let us know in the comments below.