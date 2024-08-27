The Google Pixel 9 series marks a significant evolution in the smartphone landscape, introducing a combination of hardware power and artificial intelligence that positions it as one of the most advanced options currently available. With three distinct models (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL), Google offers a range of its flagship smartphones this year that meets a wide variety of needs and preferences. And for once, the focus of the company’s new hardware releases is not entirely on the software: which continues to dominate, but also leaves room for a new design, a new camera island, and other interesting additions to the formula of the Pixel line, which debuted way back in 2016, to be clear, at the time of the iPhone 7.

Design and materials

Google has clearly invested a lot in the design of the Pixel 9 series, which represents a clear evolution compared to previous models and now features fewer curves and sharper edges. The camera bar, now a hallmark of the series, has been redesigned in a more elegant and discreet pill shape. The build quality is excellent, thanks to the use of premium materials such as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a polished metal frame in the case of the Pro models and satin on the base Pixel 9. The latter, with a 6.3-inch display and a weight of 198 grams, is the most manageable of the trio.

The Pixel 9 Pro, also with a 6.3-inch display, is surprisingly easy to handle, given its practically identical weight to the Pixel 9, and is ideal for those looking for a powerful device that is easy to use with one hand. Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its 6.8-inch display, offers a more immersive visual experience, perfect for multimedia consumption and multitasking, and is still very compact and easy to use thanks to its weight of 221 grams.

Both models are available in different colors: white, black, green and pink for the Pixel 9; black, white, hazelnut and pink for the Pro. Compared to usual, the prices are now at the level of the flagships of the competition, an approach that had already begun last year with the Pixel 8: they start at 899 euros for the Pixel 9, 1,099 for the Pixel 9 Pro and 1,199 for the Pro XL. All models start with 128 GB of space, a bit low in an era in which photos and documents are becoming increasingly heavy. If you don’t use the cloud regularly, it’s better to aim for at least 256 GB of ROM.

Hardware and performance

All three Pixel 9 models are powered by the new Google Tensor G4 processor, which is specifically designed to optimize AI performance. The standard Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL boast 16GB of RAM, making them ideal for those with higher demands on multitasking and running heavy apps. Some of the RAM, Google explains, is dedicated specifically to AI functions, making up for a chip that may be a bit behind the competition, at least in terms of brute force.

Despite its impressive specs, the Tensor G4 can’t compete with Apple and Qualcomm’s flagship processors in benchmark tests. However, in everyday use, it’s very rare to notice slowdowns during intense multitasking and gaming sessions, at least on the Pro models. Even during the most intense gaming sessions, the Pixel 9 Pro tends to heat up very little. The Pixel 9 is a different story: the phone is always very fluid, but tends to heat up with resource-intensive games. Of course, the entire lineup offers a pure Android experience, with a clean and intuitive interface. Android 14 (not yet Android 15, available in beta) comes pre-installed across the range, and is optimized to make the most of the capabilities of the Tensor G4 chip.





AI at the service of photography

Cameras have always been a strong point of the Pixel series, and the Pixel 9 lineup is no exception. Thanks to the integration of advanced AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL cameras are among the best on the market. The triple-camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, offers exceptional versatility. The standard Pixel 9, while forgoing the telephoto lens, maintains the excellent image quality that the series is known for.

The new software features are the icing on the cake, however, and clearly show the future that awaits us with generative artificial intelligence at the service of images. “Add me”, for example, allows you to take group photos in multiple takes, adding people to the same shot. The impressive “Reimagine” function, on the other hand, is not yet available in Italy, but it will allow you to modify part of the photos with something completely different: imagine taking a photo of your cat, and then changing the background to make it appear on the moon. It is possible, and it will make the existential question of modern times increasingly insistent: what is a photo, really?





All Gemini

Artificial intelligence is integrated into almost every aspect of the Pixel 9’s user experience. Gemini, Google’s advanced assistant, represents a significant step forward from the traditional Google Assistant, offering more natural and contextual responses. Assistant remains on board, but Gemini surpasses it in every way, considering that with the purchase of a Pixel 9 Pro you are entitled to a free year of Gemini Advanced, essential for trying out Gemini Live, for example. This is Gemini’s conversational mode, which allows you to have long conversations with the assistant, who will understand the context. It should be noted, however, that Gemini Live is not yet available in Italian.

Overall, the Pixel 9’s AI has some amazing features, like the new Pixel Recorder app, which can transcribe conversations in real time with surprising accuracy, and the Call Notes feature, which automatically summarizes recorded calls. However, this is also not yet available in Italy, as is Pixel Studio (which lets you create images from scratch with generative AI) and the Screenshots app, which lets you save all your screenshots at once and search through them with a simple prompt.

Gemini, whether Advanced or not, has improved a lot in recent months and promises wonders for the future that will increasingly close the gap with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will instead be the heart of the AI ​​experience of the next iPhones. It’s true that some of its functions are cut in our country, but they will arrive in the coming months. In general, the Pixel 9 line already offers what is probably the best AI integration in a smartphone. And we must also consider that when AI finally debuts on iOS 18, next September with iPhone 16, the entire experience will be available at least until the end of the year only in the USA.





A Pixel for Everyone

Google has made significant strides in battery life with the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 Pro, with its 4,700mAh battery, offers solid battery life that can get you through the day without a problem. However, battery drain when using the camera is high, which can significantly reduce battery life. Charging, while theoretically supporting up to 45W, in practice stops at around 27W, even with a more powerful charger. This is disappointing, especially considering that many competitors offer faster charging. The decision not to support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard is another missed opportunity.

The Pixel 9 series represents a significant step forward for Google, cementing its position as a leading premium smartphone manufacturer. The AI ​​integration is deep and innovative. For photography enthusiasts interested in the latest AI innovations and looking for a device that offers a clean and intuitive software experience, the Pixel 9 Pro is an excellent choice. For those who want the best in display and battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a great choice. And if you’re looking to save some money and don’t have a lot of brute force requirements, the Pixel 9 is a great compromise.