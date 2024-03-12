A response from a Google engineer on a reported bug accidentally revealed the future presence of a Pixel 8a, the next entry-level version in the lineup.
The world of smartphones is increasingly affected by leaks of all kinds: yet it must be said that when these occur due to internal errors, one cannot help but be fascinated by them. This is the case of a Google engineer who, responding to a bug reported for Android 14, has mistakenly confirmed the presence and existence of the Pixel 8a.
Let's talk about entry-level smartphone of the seriesthe low budget version of the new generation: it all happened on Issue Tracker, where a user complained about some problems in the Android 14 QPR beta regarding battery statistics and charging cycle counts.
The revelation from the Google engineer
The response was sincere, quick and also revealing: we have enabled this page only on Pixel 8a and beyond. If it weren't for the fact that the telephone is already awaited by many, and has been talked about for some time, one might also have thought it was a typing errora typo; on the contrary, however, this seems to be a real confirmation.
Now all we have to do is wait and see, perhaps at the next Google I/O (which will be held in May) if this phone will officially arrive.
Everything we know about the Pixel 8a
The Pixel 8a's hardware specs promise solid performance, with a 6.1 inch display and slightly smaller dimensions than its predecessor. The Tensor G3 processor, potentially an underclocked version of Google's proprietary SoC, paired with the Mali-G715 GPU and 8GB of RAM, suggests a smooth and responsive user experience.
In terms of software, it is almost certain that the Pixel 8a will be equipped with Android 14 “out of the box”, giving users the latest Android OS experience. The possible presence of artificial intelligence features, previously limited to the Pixel 8 series, gives the phone an advantage in terms of accessibility to advanced technologies. But we will have to see if this will actually be the case, considering the recent rumors relating to the non-implementation of Gemini within the base Pixel 8.
#Pixel #accidentally #revealed #Google #here39s
Leave a Reply