A response from a Google engineer on a reported bug accidentally revealed the future presence of a Pixel 8a, the next entry-level version in the lineup.

The world of smartphones is increasingly affected by leaks of all kinds: yet it must be said that when these occur due to internal errors, one cannot help but be fascinated by them. This is the case of a Google engineer who, responding to a bug reported for Android 14, has mistakenly confirmed the presence and existence of the Pixel 8a. Let's talk about entry-level smartphone of the seriesthe low budget version of the new generation: it all happened on Issue Tracker, where a user complained about some problems in the Android 14 QPR beta regarding battery statistics and charging cycle counts.

The revelation from the Google engineer Google Pixel 8a The response was sincere, quick and also revealing: we have enabled this page only on Pixel 8a and beyond. If it weren't for the fact that the telephone is already awaited by many, and has been talked about for some time, one might also have thought it was a typing errora typo; on the contrary, however, this seems to be a real confirmation. Now all we have to do is wait and see, perhaps at the next Google I/O (which will be held in May) if this phone will officially arrive.