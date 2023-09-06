Google strikes again: the company has revealed by mistake his new smartphone, Pixel 8 Proactivating the relative page complete with a 360-degree view, colors (Licorice, Porcelain and Sky) and components.
As known, theofficial announcement of the new Pixel 8 will take place on October 4th, so many think that the leak was actually organized by Google itself to try to divert attention a bit from the imminent reveal of the iPhone 15.
In terms of design, the overview is already quite complete, with a list of all the phone’s components, which this time would also seem to include a temperature sensor.
The possible technical specifications
In recent weeks, several rumors have circulated about the possible Technical specifications of the Pixel 8, which could arrive in stores at a price of €874 in the 128 GB version, while the Pro model would cost a minimum of €1,235.
There is talk of a display 6.17-inch OLED display with 2268 x 1080 pixel resolution at 120Hz, Tensor G3 SoC with Titan security chip, 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, Android 14 operating system, and 4485mAh battery.
As for the photographic sector, the rumors indicate one camera 50 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera.
