Google strikes again: the company has revealed by mistake his new smartphone, Pixel 8 Proactivating the relative page complete with a 360-degree view, colors (Licorice, Porcelain and Sky) and components.

As known, theofficial announcement of the new Pixel 8 will take place on October 4th, so many think that the leak was actually organized by Google itself to try to divert attention a bit from the imminent reveal of the iPhone 15.

In terms of design, the overview is already quite complete, with a list of all the phone’s components, which this time would also seem to include a temperature sensor.