Google has announced Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the new models in the company’s smartphone line, with technical features and prices.

From the event Google today came the official announcement of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Prothe new smartphones from the Mountain View company that we had already known in numerous previous leaks but which were finally presented in an extensive and official manner by Google today, with technical characteristics and prices. These are obvious evolutions compared to the previous model, namely Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which offer a new SoC with Google’s Tensor G3 and various improvements also to the display, battery, support for artificial intelligence and photography, with the latter aspects appearing to be the areas on which the company particularly wanted to focus.

New design and display Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a design derived from the previous ones but characterized by a softer line with rounded edges. The Pixel 8 is smaller in size than its predecessor and features a display 6.2-inch Actua, which offers true clarity and is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7’s display. The Pixel 8 features brushed metal finishes, a glossy glass back, and is available in gray green, pink, and obsidian black. Pixel 8 Pro instead has a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, the brightest ever made by Google. The screen is completely flat, while the back of the smartphone is made of matte glass with a shiny aluminum frame. The Pixel 8 Pro is available in three colors: sky blue, clay gray and obsidian black. A new temperature sensor has been placed on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro that allows you to quickly scan an object to detect its heat. See also Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion gets June release date on PC and Switch

Cameras and features Google Pixel 8 Pro As regards the cameras, the modules have changed and are very advanced on both models. The Pixel 8 has the same updated main camera, plus a new ultrawide lens that enables Macro focusing, while the Pixel 8 Pro features more substantial innovations on this front, with the larger ultrawide lens offering Macro focusing better, the telephoto lens capable of capturing 56% more light and with 10 times higher optical quality, in addition to the front camera equipped with automatic focus. All this is combined with an updated shot control app, capable of making greater use of artificial intelligence with the Best Shot and Magic Editor options. On the video front, among the features we find Gomma Magica Audio which eliminates background noise, Video Boot which processes the color, lighting, definition and stability values ​​automatically and the Night Video option. Other functionality particularly convenient in daily use are Summarize, which allows you to obtain a real-time summary of a text to read, Call Filter which automatically eliminates calls considered Spam or automatically manage some other calls through pre-set responses. The data security of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is entrusted to the specialized Titan M2 chip, a new version of the one mounted on previous models. See also Predator League 2022 invades the MediaWorld Tech Village in Porta di Roma

Release date and prices in Italy With regard to release date and price launch in Italy, for the first time Google is collaborating with Unieuro and Vodafone Italia to allow you to purchase Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also in store, with also some specific offers for these points of sale. In addition to this, both smartphones can still be purchased as always online through the Google Store or on Amazon. Pre-sale is open from today, 4 October 2023, with the official market launch set for 12 October 2023. Prices are higher than those of previous models, following a trend that seems to be rather general recently. Pixel 8 can be purchased starting from 799 euros and Pixel 8 Pro starting from 1099 euros.