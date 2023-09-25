The camera has always been the focus of Google Pixel phones, and it looks like there’s a lot of new stuff coming with the Pixel 8 series, as revealed in a leaked announcement ahead of the official reveal on October 4. As for the new Pixel, there are some real surprises this year. Starting with “Video Boost,” a function that will use artificial intelligence to offer smoother viewing in videos and to bring Night Sight effects to video recording too, as we had already anticipated previously. The leak also gives us a preview of “Audio Eraser,” another feature we’ve heard about before, with a quick example of how you can remove background city noise from a shot. A Google Photos feature on the Pixel 8 will allow the app to completely edit people’s expressions in a photo to create the image you want. There are no details on how this works, but it appears that multiple similar shots are used to create a single final image.

For photography lovers, one of the most interesting new features is the introduction of full manual controls on the Google Pixel 8, called “Pro Controls” and modeled on the controls of digital SLR cameras. Both shutter speed and ISO appear to be manually adjustable, as well as focus. Furthermore, there is Magic Editor, a function that Google had already mentioned at the I/O conference, which allows you to move a subject or change the background of a photo. The whole video (available here) places a clear emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence, and it’s really exciting to see so many new camera features on the way. But beyond that, the leak offers a complete overview of the camera specifications for the Pixel 8 series. One of the most notable news is that the Pixel 8 Pro will introduce autofocus for the selfie camera, which will have a sensor from 10.5MP. This is a feature that Google had already offered in the past with the Pixel 3 but had removed in subsequent versions. As for the Pixel 8, it appears that the selfie camera maintains a fixed focus, despite using the same sensor.

Camera specs include 50MP main sensors on both devices, with an aperture of f/1.68, a 1/1.31-inch sensor, and a pixel width of 1.2μm. This seems to suggest that the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor will still be used, although the specs appear to be inconsistent with Samsung’s current support for the GN1. It is therefore assumed that these specifications are incorrect or outdated, especially in light of the indications regarding a new sensor. Additionally, the Pixel 8 will feature a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, a feature missing from the standard version of the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another 48MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom.